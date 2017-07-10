Imperial FFA holds officer retreat camp

by Adrian Aguilar

IMPERIAL — The Imperial FFA 2017-2018 officer team attended its annual leadership camp June 10-12. Held at The Oaks in the Sacred Rock camp ground in Boulevard, officers were involved in leadership training and planning their year’s events along with team building activities to make them more effective officers and leaders, according to a press release.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org, on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

The Imperial officers are: Committee Chairman – Steven Johnson; Treasurer – Cesar Badillo; Secretary – Paige Maring; Parliamentarian – Danielle Olazaba; Sentinel – Stephanie Valdez; 2nd Committee Chairman – Priscilla Garcia; Photographer – Sabrina Pavon; President – Jerryca Haller; Historian – Sonora Shelton; Vice President – Taylor Travis; Reporter – Mishaila Sampson; and Vice President – Stetson MCcoy.