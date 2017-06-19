Imperial earns 5-1 win against Sunbeam in Little League All-Stars

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley Little League has ended its regular season and continues on through the All-Stars competition as the 9-10 Imperial team hosted Sunbeam All-Stars Saturday during a competitive match up. Imperial came back late in the game to defeat Sunbeam 5-1.

With Imperial garnering at-bats in the top of the first, Sunbeam held down the field with no runs, sending them to the plate in the bottom of the first.

Leading off for Sunbeam was Nicholas Montaño (#7), who swung for a hard-hit ball to left field for a single. Next, Chance Bermudez (#25), hit a line drive down the third baseline earning a double and advancing Montaño to third. Batting next in the sixth position, CJ Acosta stepped up to the plate for a fly ball to right field for an RBI single, bringing the score to 1-0.

The score remained the same until the top of the fifth when Imperial stepped back to the plate for a big inning.

Starting off the rally for Imperial was Alejandro Mejia (#5), who connected with the ball for a single shot to right field. Next to the plate was Logan Fisher (#32), who sent the ball deep to right-field and ended with it rolling to the fence for an RBI triple to tie the game at 1-1.

Keeping Imperial alive, Jett Vindiola (#2) stepped up to the plate for his own RBI triple, bringing the score to 2-1. Up next was Rhys Vindiola (#7) who made contact for an RBI triple to left field. Knocking in the last run for the inning was JJ Jimenez (#99), who singled up the middle for an RBI, bringing the score to 4-1.

With the top of the fifth over, Imperial took to the field to hold off Sunbeam to zero hits and zero runs, ending the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, Imperial managed to score one more run by Todd Thornburg (#11). who got on base with a hard-hit ball to right-field for a single. On the next play, Thornburg managed to steal home on two bad throws to second and third bases to earn the run.

With Sunbeam unable to score in the bottom of the sixth, Imperial took a 5-1 win and will move on to face Calexico Tuesday, June 20.