Imperial County to pave several high traffic dirt roads

EL CENTRO – Public bidding was authorized June 11 for the paving of over five miles of various dirt roads within Imperial County that receive high traffic. John Gay, Imperial County director of public works, gave details of the paving projects during an update at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

The County estimated the construction costs will amount to approximately $970,000 and f funding for the project will come from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Program. The bidding deadline for the project is August 18.

“CMAQ is basically for the mitigation for various emissions, and for this particular case, what we will be doing is installing recycled asphalt on roughly 5.5 miles of County Roads,” said Gay.

To be eligible for CMAQ funding, the roads must service at least 50 vehicles per day. According to Gay, the roads earmarked to be paved see double to triple that amount.

“The roads are also near or adjacent to some sort of agricultural business or other type of facility such as a landfill,” said Gay.

The County has received several complaints about the quality of its roads, and indicated in recent weeks it will work to better address the road conditions. This particular project, however, does not include resurfacing any roads that are already paved.

The roads to be treated include Forrester Road between McCabe and Van Der Poel, Wills Road between Shank and Ward, Mead Road between McConnell and Dietrich, part of Wayne Road, Trentham Road, and part of Kendle Road.

Gay also addressed the roadwork being done on Interstate 10 and whether Imperial County had access to the resultant grindings, which could be recycled for the County’s project.

“The state has authority over those particular grindings. So we don’t have access,” Gay said, adding that the high volume of that material made it impractical for storing it for reprocessing. However, if arrangements were made, Gay indicated that the County could work with the state to transfer the material for any upcoming projects.

“I think in the future we can look at planning to utilize those grindings with Caltrans if they come, early on in the process,” Gay said.