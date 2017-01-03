IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office would like to alert Valley residents of a warrant scam currently taking place.

According to the press release, a subject pretending to be Dan Phillips from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is calling local residents advising that they have a warrant for their arrest. Callers are being told they have to pay a fine to clear up a warrant that has been issued and are requesting they obtain a pre-paid credit card and provide the numbers on it.

In other cases, messages are left asking you to call the Sheriff’s Office at (442) 200-8467 ext. #2. The recorded prompts sound like you have called the Sheriff’s Office however you have not. Sheriff’s Office telephone numbers are like all County Offices, in a (442) area code. The Sheriff’s phone number is (442)-265-2021.

Please note, Law Enforcement agencies will never call anyone and ask for any personal information or request any type of payment to clear up a warrant. These calls are fraudulent and have no connection to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office or any other local law enforcement agency. Anyone who receives a telephone call from someone demanding payment for an outstanding warrant should report the situation immediately as a crime.

A reminder: NEVER give or confirm personal information such as your address, phone numbers, e-mail address, driver’s license number, Social Security Number (SSN), birth date, birth place, school’s name, or student ID number to callers.

For more identity theft resources and safety tips, check out the Identity Theft Resource Center at http://www.idtheftcenter.org/