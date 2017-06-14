Imperial County Office of Education receives training grant tied to statewide MTSS initiative

Funding will support student success in the most inclusive learning environment

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) has been awarded a $50,000 training grant by the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE) to implement a framework designed to support all students’ academic, behavioral and social needs.

ICOE is part of an initial cohort of 105 schools, districts and county offices of education that will receive sub-grants totaling $3.225 million to participate in the California Scale-Up MTSS Statewide (SUMS) Initiative, which is funded by the California Department of Education and led by OCDE in partnership with the Butte County Office of Education and the SWIFT Center at the University of Kansas.

MTSS — short for Multi-Tiered System of Support — is a comprehensive framework of evidence-based strategies to support the academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs of all students. Reliant on staff collaboration and data-driven decision-making, MTSS guides educators through the process of initiating action plans, tracking progress and making improvements in a number of critical areas. As such, it has been used to increase attendance, prevent dropouts, lower discipline rates, enhance school climates and improve academic performance.

In 2016, the state awarded OCDE an initial allocation of $10 million to scale up MTSS statewide following a task force report that cited the need for a unified framework. An additional $20 million was later earmarked to train local education agencies to implement the California MTSS framework.

In February 2017, OCDE encouraged school districts, charter schools and county offices of education throughout California to apply for the first round of sub-grants. Imperial County Office of Education and other agencies were asked to specify how they would invest funds to promote the MTSS framework, which provides core support for all students, supplemental assistance for some and targeted interventions for those with the greatest needs.

Sub-grants ranged from $25,000 for a single local education agency to $50,000 for those applying as a consortium.

ICOE will receive technical assistance and support from OCDE, the Butte County Office of Education and the SWIFT Center throughout implementation. Along with extensive training, this process will include examining the effective strategies, instructional practices and materials currently in place, as well as defining the Imperial County’s needs and determining next steps.