Imperial County Fire officials remind residents of fire safety during holiday

EL CENTRO – A press release from the Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services said the agencies wanted to wish Imperial County residents a Happy Fourth of July, while also reminding locals of fire safety and laws against using fireworks in county areas.

As locals enjoy the celebration of Independence Day, the County fire department encouraged all to be responsible and create a safe atmosphere.

“We would also like to remind all of the citizens and visitors of the Imperial County that all fireworks are illegal and not allowed to be used in the County areas, with the exception of the cities that allow them within their limits. We ask that you check with your city to confirm they are allowed before the purchase and use,” the press release stated.

“We encourage everyone to attend one of the great public/professional displays at Imperial Valley College or Calipatria offered at no cost. These are great events that have many attractions to help commemorate a great time,” the release continued.

The Fourth of July is also a time in which the warm climate can pose some additional dangers brought on by the heat. The press release had these reminders:

Prevent heat-related illnesses by staying hydrated and keeping physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day.

Clear fire hazards created by dead or dried vegetation, trees and debris located around homes and property.

Stay indoors and out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Prevent sunburns by using a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 15.

Stay safe around water, keeping an eye on children around pools, canals, lakes, etc.

The press release ended with the Imperial County Fire Department and Office of emergency Services telling residents to enjoy this Fourth of July holiday.