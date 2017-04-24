Imperial City Council moves to allow marijuana dispensary to open

IMPERIAL – With the topic of medical marijuana in circulation since Proposition 215 was passed in 1996, and the recently passed Proposition 64 that legalized marijuana in California, the Imperial City Council met April 19, after discussion, agreed to revise a city ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be opened in the city.

The proposition was presented to the council by former NFL linebacker Glenn Cadrez, a native of El Centro, and his partner, Tammy Tomas, a business woman in the medical marijuana field. The two have also teamed up with the Cancer Resource Center of the Imperial Valley. Helen Palomino attended to represent the resource center.

“There is a great need for a dispensary in Imperial,” Tomas told the council. “With our plan to provide our customers with the information they need to treat the ailment they have, Imperial can rest assured we will provide a medical marijuana pharmacy the way they were meant to be.”

Following the presentation about the type of business being proposed, council members raised a few concerns that they had. Council Member Darrell Pechtl spoke about his concern with the money generated by the business.

In response to his concerns, Tomas said, “We will be using a point of sales machine, where patients order their medicine and pay the machine, to prevent any cash from being in the dispensary.”

“This machine also allows anyone to come in and check every purchase made by patients, in real time, so there is no product unaccounted for,” Tomas continued.

Council member Robert Amparano mentioned his concern that the medical dispensary could turn into a typical dispensary that does not hold up to the professional standards that were promised.

“The business would uphold the high standards of Imperial and by being endorsed by the Retired NFL Players Association, we ourselves have high standards on what we hope to achieve,” said Cadrez.

Tomas and Cadrez said they have already established themselves in the medical marijuana industry. Their goal is to not only bring a dispensary to Imperial, but also continue their research on the medicinal use of marijuana and how they can provide patients with the right strains and extracted products, to meet the needs of a patient’s specific ailment, they explained.

In closing out the discussion, the Council decided to a revise city ordinance that prohibited opening dispensaries in the city. However, with the new language added to the ordinance, Imperial will push to regulate the functionality of the dispensary to make it a win-win situation for the business and the city of Imperial, according to council members.