IMPERIAL — Imperial Irrigation District today announced the March 1 launch of IID Customer Connect, a new web portal that provides a wealth of information for energy customers at their fingertips.

Featuring a desktop portal and mobile app for smartphone users, IID’s energy customers will be able to pay bills easily, enroll in paperless billing, stay alert with outage updates, monitor and manage energy usage, find energy saving tips, learn about energy saving programs, rebates and much more.

The new web portal, IID Customer Connect, provides a single location for account access, payment processing, data and usage information, service requests and notifications and alerts. It is compatible with all web browsers and with IID’s billing system.

“In line with the district’s strategic plan, IID has pledged to become a more customer-driven organization by using traditional and emerging media platforms, providing innovative services and new technology choices,” said Bob Fugett, general superintendent for customer operations. “We wanted to be able to offer real-time communication intuitively and efficiently to meet the needs of our customers and better engage with them.”

The system is expected to launch March 1. Because the system is completely new, users of the previous web portal will need to re-register on the new site.

To access the new system, customers will need to register with their account number, provide the last four digits of the social security number of the primary account holder and a have a valid email address.

There will be desktop and mobile versions of the new portal. The mobile app will be available for download on both Android and iOS devises from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The full-featured, comprehensive platform can help the district expand as future needs change.