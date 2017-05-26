IID gives you the POWER to save

IMPERIAL – Imperial Irrigation District has sent out a press release informing the community it has kicked off its annual summer energy conservation campaign with the theme: “You have the POWER to save!”

The utility is sharing energy conservation tips with customers, encouraging them to take simple acts that result in significant energy savings to reduce energy use, lower stress on the electric system and save on their home energy bills.

The campaign aims to curb energy demand during the peak hours between 4 and 8 p.m. when energy demand is at its highest. Customers can help reduce their energy consumption during these hours by setting their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, turning off lights and fans when leaving a room or giving major appliances a break during this time.

“Throughout the year, IID generates and secures power resources to serve its customers with reliable service at a low cost,” said Marion Champion, IID communications officer. “Energy consumption is at its highest in the summer months and resources are most expensive during peak hours. Therefore, it is important for all of us to do our part and use our resources wisely by implementing energy saving practices into our daily routines and remembering that we have the power to save energy and money by changing habits.”

Customers are invited to download the IID Customer Connect mobile application or visit www.iid.com/powertosave for additional tips and information on energy efficiency programs.