IID funds summer activity grants to keep kids safe and away from canals

EL CENTRO — Imperial Irrigation District water safety mascot Dippy Duck and the IID Board of Directors presented $16,000 in summer activity grants to Imperial Valley communities and school districts, according to a District news release, as part of the district’s water safety campaign during the board’s June 27 meeting.

According to reports, funds are provided to help communities and school districts make swimming pools and other activities available for children during the hot summer months, supporting Dippy Duck’s message to stay away from canals and water ways.

Summer activity grants were awarded to: City of Brawley, Calexico Unified School District, City of El Centro, City of Holtville, City of Imperial, City of Westmorland and Imperial Valley College according to the release.

For more information, visit www.dippyduck.com where fun-filled interactive games and activities are featured and information about local summer programs, pool and library locations and hours is posted.

In 2017, according to the report, Dippy Duck celebrated his 51st year of a successful campaign to promote water safety in Imperial Valley.