Salas to hold IID Division 1 town hall meetings

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Irrigation District and Director Juanita Salas invite all Division 1 residents to attend one of three upcoming Division 1 town hall meetings set for Oct. 3, 4 and 5 in El Centro, Brawley and Westmorland, sent out on a news release to the community.

The public is invited to discuss key issues facing IID, learn about public programs offered by the district and participate in constructive dialogue.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, October 3

El Centro Chamber of Commerce, 1095 S. 4th Street; 5:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4

Brawley Chamber of Commerce, 204 S. Imperial Avenue; 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, October 5

Westmorland City Hall, 355 S. Center Street; 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Please RSVP to: 1-760-482-3372 or scarrillo@iid.com. For more information, visit www.iid.com.