Imperial — Imperial Irrigation District will be accepting funding requests through Feb. 28, 2017, in its final distribution of Local Entity mitigation funds in a disbursement strategy focused on providing the broadest level of community benefit by year-end.

Approximately $5 million in mitigation funds remain available. Two categories of grant funding opportunities are envisioned: community-based organizations and private sector business expansion within the IID water service area.

The solicitation process is open now through 5 p.m. Feb. 28, 2017. Proposals should be submitted in a letter of request to the IID Board of Directors, acting as the Local Entity. Specific proposal criteria is detailed on IID’s Local Entity webpage at www.iid.com/localentity.

The IID Board approved the final Local Entity mitigation strategy during its regularly scheduled meeting of Feb. 7, where directors also approved a grant of $1 million to support the Imperial Valley Food Bank, which serves 20,000 extremely low-income residents each month.

“We’re hoping to reach a wide range of organizations and businesses so these funds can have a positive impact in our communities,” said Angelita Alvarado, Local Entity facilitator.

The Local Entity was created to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of land fallowing as the primary means to generate conserved water under the water conservation and transfer agreement with the San Diego County Water Authority.

Since 2008, the Local Entity, has:

· Disbursed over $19 million to farm service providers.

· Completed the application process for the final round of $12.3 million of mitigation funding for the 2014-2017 fallowing period.

· Funded nearly $11 million to community business endeavors to support the creation and retention of local jobs.

· Provided over $5 million to assist in the reopening of a beef processing plant and the development of a sugarcane/ethanol processing plant.