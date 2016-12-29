The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors recently approved income guideline changes for its 2017 customer assistance programs.

More families may qualify for assistance with their electric bills with the new income structure.

The board-approved allowable maximum income levels for 2017 are:

• 1-2 in household, $28,035 (up from $27,878)

• 3 in household, $35,280 (up from $35,158)

• 4 in household, $42,525 (up from $42,438)

• 5 in household, $49,770 (up from $49,718)

• For each additional person, add $7,245

IID’s Residential Energy Assistance Program provides qualifying customers a 20 percent discount on their energy bills and a 30 percent discount for qualifying seniors. The district’s Emergency Energy Assistance Program also offers help to those customers, already participating in the Residential Energy Assistance Program, who may face disconnection for non-payment.

“For many families, getting help with their energy bills can really make a difference,” said Bob Fugett, general superintendent in charge of customer service. “With the changes in the maximum level of income to qualify, we hope more customers will participate.”

IID encourages customers to apply for the Residential Energy Assistance Program if they meet the income-qualifying guidelines. To apply, stop by an IID payment center or visit the district’s website to obtain an application.

As a reminder, customers enrolled in the Residential Energy Assistance Program must complete an application annually; qualified seniors must reapply every two years. Accounts must be current to qualify. All delinquencies, transfers or collection accounts must be paid before enrolled. IID recommends applicants apply for financial assistance for delinquent amounts from federal/state/local agencies before enrolling.

For more information about the program, please call IID customer service at 1-800-303-7756.