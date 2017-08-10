IID Board adopts Emergency Resolutions

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors adopted two Emergency Resolutions Wednesday so to be reimbursed by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for hours worked and material expenses to repair all damaged energy systems related to the storms of July 31 and August 3 in Imperial County .

The two storms produced high winds, heavy rain, and lightning that caused damages and outages. Approximately 50 power poles were downed that included transmission and distribution lines.

“We’d like to thank San Diego Gas and Electric and Southern Cal Edison for their mutual aid help they supplied for the two storms that came through the Valley,” said Director Jim Hanks. “It was one of our main lines that brings in about 100 megawatts. I would also like to thank staff for working around the clock to get everyone’s power back on.”

The monetary total of the extensive damage has yet to be determined. Staff will document all hours worked, materials used, and vehicle information to compile costs.