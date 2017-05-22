IHS presents “Alice in Wonderland” in the quad

IMPERIAL – Costumed Imperial High School art students brought alive Lewis Carroll’s Alice, Queen of Hearts, Rabbit, and the Queen’s Guards in this year’s Alice in Wonderland theme for the twelfth annual Fine Arts Show, Thursday evening, May 18. Graphics art instructor Kathy Tharp, fine arts instructor Jenynah Pienado and their combined classes filled the Quad with some 600 artworks for parents and community to enjoy.

Brook Kofford’s jazz ensemble opened the evening at 6:00 p.m. with lively, celebratory music, followed by Above the Hour Band with members Gilbert Soto, Ethan Jaquez, Aletesi Madrigal, and Daniel Aguilar.

Peinado’s forte is creative paper mache, which she taught to her students and executed via a large chess board and table displayed throughout the area. Vanessa Montiel’s 6 x 6-foot painted Cheshire cat was impressive as was her sister Mariah’s large painted, green chairs, part of an actual set for the Mad Hatter’s tea party.

Art and graphic art students who were not in costume kept the event’s dressy tradition with ladies mostly in spring dresses and gents donning dress slacks and shirts with colorful ties. The students’ classy attire displaced the casual atmosphere of a school campus to one of arts and refinement.

Senior Melanie Brambila won first place in fine arts with a large ink and charcoal portrait of her mother. The execution of drawing was very advanced in both mediums and incorporated in a wonderful, creative composition with the sensation of real undulating textured fabric wrapped around the toned face. Brambila said of her winning art, I discovered features on my mother’s face that I never noticed before. Wow! It was wonderful.”

Brambila placed two more times with a fifth place for her own “Self-portrait at Johnny’s” done in charcoal, and an Honorable Mention for a large acrylic painting “Psychology of Color.” Though definitely talented in art of all mediums, Brambila plans a career in nursing with the goal of becoming a pharmacist. “Art is like therapy to keep my sanity,” she said.

Mrs. Janet Cowne, retired I.H.S. art teacher and founder of the Art Show, enlisted Mrs. Susan Gray Rapp to co-judge the fine art- drawings and paintings. Cowne and Rapp began their teaching careers instructing life drawing at Imperial Valley College where both had attended before continuing their art majors at Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Long Beach respectively. Their former IVC colleague, Mike Nicholas, IVC’s head graphic artist, judged graphic arts.

At midpoint in the evening, Vice Principal Daniel Hernandez welcomed the large crowd. He pointed out that Mrs. Fennel of Frank Wright had Imperial’s middle school students’ art on display inside the art room which is kept open during the event.