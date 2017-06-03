ICSO and IVROP hold corrections academy graduation at Palmer Auditorium

BRAWLEY – The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program and Brawley Union High School, celebrated the graduation of students Wednesday who completed the Standards and Training for Corrections (STC) Academy. Friends and families applauded the class of 4-17 during the graduation held in Palmer Auditorium.

The program works with students over 18 and trains them academically and physically. The adult corrections academy is a 230-hour course prescribed by the Board of State and Community Corrections and is designed to exceed the state standards and training requirements for entry-level positions.

Before the presentation of the STC certificates, Sheriff-Coroner-Marshall Raymond Loera took to the stage to give the new graduates words of inspiration.

“Every year each class will ask me if they were my favorite class, and this year I can honestly say what made this class unique is that all 32 students are graduating today with a certificate of completion and just not for participation,” said Loera.

Every year the class works together to elect a class president for the graduation, and this year the honor went to Vincent Tapia.

Tapia was not only voted class president for the evening, but was given the distinction of earning one of the Honor Graduate awards. These awards are given to a male and a female student who is considered the most outstanding in different areas of the class.

Receiving the award for the female category was Belicia Nesperos for her devoted attitude in making it through the course, even when falling behind, according to program officials.

Other awards given to students included one to those who excelled in the physical requirements of the course. In order to receive this award, students had to complete four state physical requirements and three standards from the Sheriff’s Office.

Eduardo Esquivel received the first awards of the evening for setting a new class record in the stair climb event with a time of 8.97 seconds. Esquivel also received an award for his 6.25 second run in the 50-yard sprint.

Arely Bueno Gonzalez also received a physical standard award for her class record time of 9.46 seconds in the stair climb as well as one for her 4.91 second in the double drag race.

Closing out the evening, Chief Deputy Jamie Clayton spoke at the podium to congratulate the students on their achievements.