ICE National Pistol Team takes on the world

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) National Pistol Team (NPT) recently attended the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) and made its mark in the Police Pistol Combat (PPC) precision pistol shooting competitions. The team posted wins over teams from Hong Kong, Croatia, Canada and Spain, and the North West Indiana Police and British Columbia Sheriffs, among others.

The WPFG is a biennial Olympic-style athletic event held over a period of 11 days with competitions in more than 60 sports, open to active and retired law enforcement and fire service personnel from around the world.

During the two and a half days dedicated to precision pistol shooting, the NPT promoted the functions and capabilities of ICE while fostering and strengthening relationships with local and international law enforcement personnel.

Individually, the NPT won a total of five Gold, three Silver and two Bronze medals.

“Competing among fellow law enforcement officers from around the globe helps to strengthen the bond we all share, enforcing our nations’ laws regardless of the country we represent,” said team captain Arlo Arcinas. “Attending the WPFG was a great experience. Although it was difficult at times to speak to one another, the camaraderie shared through competition was a universal translator of good will.”