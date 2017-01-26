

EL CENTRO — Caltrans announced that the on- and off-ramps at 4th Avenue to westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) in Winterhaven will re-open on Friday, January 27.

The eastbound I-8 on- and off-ramps to Winterhaven Drive remain closed due to ongoing construction. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and alternate routes.

* Detour eastbound I-8 off-ramp for Winterhaven Drive: Motorists will continue

east on I-8 and exit Fourth Avenue.

* Detour eastbound I-8 on-ramp for Winterhaven Drive: Motorists will continue on Winterhaven Drive to the eastbound on-ramp to I-8 at Fourth Avenue.

Lane closures and traffic detours along I-8 may cause delays for motorists traveling between California and Arizona as Caltrans crews continue work on the I 8 Update Project in Imperial County, from SR-111 to the California/Arizona border. Signs will be posted alerting motorists of the work and associated detours. Motorists traveling in Imperial County east of El Centro are urged to plan ahead.

The I-8 Update is a major pavement rehabilitation project which will

construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles

on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a

long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest

traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 on the first of three

segments. The remaining two segments will begin work in 2017. Work will

be completed by 2019.