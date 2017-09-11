Hot Rods & Beer serves up local talent and big cuts

Editor’s Note: The Desert review sent their reporters throughout the Valley to find unique, unknown hidden restaurant gems for our readers’ dining pleasures.

HOLTVILLE – Hot Rods & Beer is a local home-grown eatery at 235 West 5th Street, Holtville that offers unique daily drink and food specials aside from the usual menu items allowing one to walk away from the dining, experiencing of a quality cuisine and free entertainment, all at a reasonable price point.

The fan favorite is the $10 steak-night dish on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. consisting of a flame-grilled ribeye loin, garlic mashed potatoes, Bluelake green beans, and a fresh garden salad. The sheer size of the cut will alleviate any paranoia of getting a skimped-out miniature flank steak variation.

New this fall is the 2-for-1 filet mignon Saturday night promotion. For $25 each guest is served a fire-grilled tender loin of filet mignon set atop garlic mashed potatoes with buttered asparagus in a mode of red wine sauce and a blue cheese wedge salad. The club takes reservations.

Apart from the food, patrons have the option of having a libation while listening to some tunes at the bar inside or, relax in the outdoor bar ambiance that is decorated San Felipe beach style.

A new back stage area has been constructed to accommodate the peak volume during the autumn and winter seasons when more concerts and shows are booked.

“We’re constantly reinventing the place and playing with new ideas,” commented bartender/ waitress Jessica Prock.

The owner avoids media, even listing on their business Facebook page information under “management” as “undercover.”

For performers, the back-bar area will encompass a green room, guests’ heating lamps, and a personal bar will keep everyone toasty in the colder months and out of the elements.

For football season, the owners are spicing Thursdays up with the ‘NFL Vegas Getaway’ package that includes a three night stay in Las Vegas and $500 worth of gambling and show tickets. One must be present during the NFL Thursday night game and put their information in the NFL bucket before the first quarter, if your phone rings at the end of the game, you’re the lucky winner. And you don’t have to buy anything to play.

On September 16, Hot Rods & Beer will be host the Canelo vs. Triple G fight with no cover charge. Call (760) 356-9900 for reservations.