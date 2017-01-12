SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the San Ysidro port of entry Monday caught a fugitive that was wanted by authorities on homicide as well as assault with a deadly weapon charges.

“CBP officers have a significant responsibility in inspecting every individual entering into the United States to safeguard the American people and our communities,” said San Ysidro Port Director Sidney Aki. “The officer’s commitment and diligence in this case will ensure that this man will now have to face the serious charges against him.”

On January 11, at about 3:20 p.m., a man arrived at the San Ysidro pedestrian border crossing, Ped West, and provided his valid Calif. birth certificate as well as an expired Calif. driver’s license to a CBP officer. During the inspection, the CBP officer ran a routine query of law enforcement databases and discovered a possible match for an active warrant for his arrest.

Upon further examination his fingerprints confirmed the man’s identity as 31-year-old Victor Manuel Valdovinos, a U.S. citizen. The officers confirmed he was the subject of an outstanding warrant for homicide as well as a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. The warrants were issued at the request of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department with bail set at $1 million.

Valdovinos was transported by CBP officials and booked into the San Diego Central Jail to await extradition.