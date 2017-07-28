Homicide suspect believed to be heading to mother’s El Cento residence

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Sheriff’s office received a homicide BOLO (be on the look-out) today on July 28 from the Long Prairie Police Department regarding an alleged homicide incident involving a knife that occurred on July 27 at approximately 6:00 pm in long Prairie, Minnesota. The assailant reportedly fled the scene and is suspected to be heading to his mother’s residence in El Centro, CA. Per police records, the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, and traveling in a tan 2003 Ford Focus with Minnesota license plates. Please alert authorities with any potential information.

