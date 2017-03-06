EL CENTRO — Officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of Palmview this morning at 11:39 a.m. A neighbor called the police department and stated an individual had shot himself. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male deceased from what appeared to be a self‐inflicted gunshot wound.

At 1:45 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Elm Street in reference to a welfare check requested by family members. Officers arrived and checked the residence at the family’s request. Inside they located three individuals, which were victims of gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the El Centro Fire Department responded to the scene to render aid. The victims were determined to be deceased by the paramedics. The identities of the victims remain under investigation.

The investigation into these matters is in the early stages, but it appears both scenes are related. The preliminary stages of the investigation point to a murder‐suicide and there is no apparent threat to the general public.