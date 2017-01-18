HOLTVILLE – Holtville announced the completion of their wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation and upgrade through the funding of a $6.89 grant from the North American Development Bank (NADB) as well as a grant and loan from the California Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The total cost came to $14.4M.

NADB Deputy Manager, Alex Hinojosa, and Holtville Mayor, Jim Predmore, along with EPA and CWSRF representatives and other local officials, presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the rehabilitated plant, which will allow for the proper treatment of all current and future wastewater flows from more than 1,990 households in and around the city.

“This is the third wastewater project that we have financed in Holtville to help protect the environment and in particular the aquatic ecosystems found in both surface and groundwater,” stated Mr. Hinojosa “We are pleased to have worked with EPA, the State of California and local officials so that this community can continue treating its wastewater properly.”

The city said the upgrade will significantly improve the quality of the treated wastewater discharged into the Pear Drain, Alamo River and Salton Sea, which all are considered impaired water bodies.

Holtville also received a $349,000 grant through the Project Development Assistance Program, which is funded by EPA and administered by the Border Environment Cooperation Commission, to finance the development of final designs for the project.

The project consisted of rehabilitating and upgrading the wastewater treatment process by installing a BIOLAC® Wave Oxidation System, that included an activated sludge system to improve treatment effectiveness. In addition, the effluent pump stations, UV disinfection system and storm water tanks were rehabilitated, and the operation’s building was replaced to increase efficiency.