Fire officials were called to the scene Thursday afternoon.
MECCA , CA – A man hiking the popular Ladder Canyon trial was taken to the hospital on Thursday, after falling and fracturing his ankle, fire officials report.
Firefighters got word at 12:47 p.m. about the injured hiker, who was off a hiking trail near Box Canyon and Painted Canyon roads, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.
The hiker fell about three-quarters of a mile from the Ladder Canyon trail, a five-mile hiking trail that loops through the Mecca Hills area, authorities said.
The man suffered a compound fracture to his ankle.
By 2:05 p.m., about a dozen responding firefighters had walked the patient out of the trail to an awaiting ambulance.