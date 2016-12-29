

Fire officials were called to the scene Thursday afternoon.

MECCA , CA – A man hiking the popular Ladder Canyon trial was taken to the hospital on Thursday, after falling and fracturing his ankle, fire officials report.

Firefighters got word at 12:47 p.m. about the injured hiker, who was off a hiking trail near Box Canyon and Painted Canyon roads, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The hiker fell about three-quarters of a mile from the Ladder Canyon trail, a five-mile hiking trail that loops through the Mecca Hills area, authorities said.

The man suffered a compound fracture to his ankle.

By 2:05 p.m., about a dozen responding firefighters had walked the patient out of the trail to an awaiting ambulance.