BRAWLEY — The California High School Rodeo Association (CHSRA) District 8 held a food drive before their events Saturday and Sunday at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena.

Participants were encouraged to donate packaged food goods to the Brawley Food Drive 2017. All donations went to the Imperial Valley Food Bank.

CHSRA District 8 holds two rodeos per year in Brawley and the organization wants to give back to the community.

“We love it here in Brawley and we very much appreciate the hospitality and generosity we are afforded here,” said Tracy Scott, CHSRA District 8 publicity and media officer. “This is one way the students can give back in a personal way.”

The District 8 division of the California High School Rodeo Association serves Riverside, Orange, Imperial, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino Counties and is a non-profit organization. Over 100 contestants competed in this weekend’s rodeo.

Many students from Imperial Valley were among the competitors, including the CHSRA Disrict 8 high school rodeo queen, Cailee Roper, from Brawley. She is a junior at Brawley Union High School. Besides the queen duties, Roper competes running barrels and poles.

Roper is the head of the food donation program.

“Every year District 8 donates to the Imperial Valley Food Bank,” said Roper. “We have a sort of contest between all of the contestants. The person who brings the most pounds of food gets a little prize. Everybody gets one raffle ticket per pound they bring, so they can get a prize from the raffle, too. We really enjoy doing this. It’s a good tradition.”

Roper plans to run for high school rodeo queen again in May. If she wins, she plans to run for the state high school rodeo queen.

The food drive accumulated almost 700 pounds of food for the food bank.

“This has been one of our best years for donations,” said Scott.

The rodeo was delayed a bit Saturday due to the wet conditions of the arena from the rains.