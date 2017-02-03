

The Heber Elementary School District is seeking applications from interested residents within the school district’s boundaries to serve as an appointed member of the Governing Board to fill the balance of a four-year term, which would be up for election November 2017.

A vacancy occurred due to the resignation of Board Member Diahna Garcia-Ruiz on Jan. 19, 2017. In accordance with the law, the appointment must be made prior to March 20, 2017, and is expected to be filled immediately after interviews are conducted at a special Board meeting on March 7, 2017.

If you are interested in being considered for appointment to this vacancy, you may obtain an application packet at the District Office or on the web at http://district.hesdk8.org/board_of_trustees/vacancy

Please submit your application to Juan Cruz, Superintendent, Heber Elementary School District, 1052 Heber Ave, Heber, CA 92249. You may contact the office for more information at 760-337-6530.

Application materials must be received in the Superintendent’s Office no later than 4 p.m., Feb. 24th, 2017.