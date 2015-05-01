Home Religion Godtube He Had A Vision When He Was A Boy. And How God... ReligionGodtube He Had A Vision When He Was A Boy. And How God Made It Happen For Him. . .wow! (video) By Staff Reporter - May 1, 2015 1 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Chloe from Moving Works on Vimeo. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Godtube Wilderness, Depression, & Stars in the Night Godtube These “I’m Going to be a Dad?!” Reactions are the Best! (Video) Godtube The 2 Euro T-Shirt – A Social Experiment (video) 1 COMMENT Thanks for viewing my daughter Chloe’s story. I work with the ministry that released this film. Moving Works is a nonprofit ministry that makes and gives away films that inspire worship, obedience, and faith in Jesus Christ. If you are interested in downloading any of these films to upload onto your Facebook, Youtube channel, website, or other social media platforms, please click on the link here: https://movingworks.org/project/chloe/ There are a few restrictions, so make sure you read the usage rules. Thanks, Walt Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply
Thanks for viewing my daughter Chloe’s story. I work with the ministry that released this film.
Moving Works is a nonprofit ministry that makes and gives away films that inspire worship, obedience, and faith in Jesus Christ.
If you are interested in downloading any of these films to upload onto your Facebook, Youtube channel, website, or other social media platforms, please click on the link here: https://movingworks.org/project/chloe/
There are a few restrictions, so make sure you read the usage rules. Thanks, Walt