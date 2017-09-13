Government waives environmental reviews for Calexico border wall

The Trump administration has placed rebuilding the border fence along the Calexico border to be of highest priority according to a statement from Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. The administration waived environmental laws and other reviews September 5, for the second time within two months, to continue the forward momentum of securing the border.

The fence replacement will take place along an approximately three-mile segment of the border that starts at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry and extends westward, according to a notice in the Federal Register. The United States Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector is an area of high illegal entry. In fiscal year 2016 alone, the United States Border Patrol apprehended over 19,000 illegal aliens and seized approximately 2,900 pounds of marijuana and approximately 126 pounds of cocaine, according to the Federal Register.

Since the creation of DHS, and through the construction of border infrastructure and other operational improvements, the Border Patrol has made significant gains in border security within the El Centro Sector; however, more work is required according to DHS. The El Centro Sector remains an area of high illegal entry for which there is an immediate need to construct border barriers and roads.

Because of the illegal traffic of persons and contraband, the DHS said in the Federal Register they were taking immediate action to replace primary fencing. DHS said the existing fence was installed in the 1990s, using an outdated design no longer optimal for Border Patrol operations. The existing fourteen foot, landing mat-style fencing will be replaced with an eighteen to twenty-five-foot barrier which is more conducive to the Border Patrol’s needs, according to Acting Secretary Duke. DHS has budgeted improvements to the existing patrol road to further enhance their operational standards.

The Center for Biological Diversity has challenged a San Diego border wall waiver in federal court, arguing that the law doesn’t apply to replacing barriers. The lawsuit also seeks to block plans to build prototypes in San Diego.

Brian Segee, an attorney for the environmental advocacy group, said the latest waiver was unconstitutional but he was undecided whether to include it in his lawsuit before U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel.