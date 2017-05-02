Garcia plants trees in El Centro to celebrate Arbor Day

EL CENTRO — Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) joined the city of El Centro and Tree San Diego Friday at Bucklin Park to celebrate Arbor Day.

Volunteers and students gathered to plant trees in Bucklin Park and learn about sustainability. The trees were funded through the CAL FIRE “Green Innovations” Grant. A total of 344 trees will be planted throughout Imperial County.

“We need to be planting trees in our public spaces for shade, cooling off, oxygen, stabilizing our soil,” said Garcia. “Here in Imperial County, our efforts are always focused on improving public health and cleaning up our air. If you are talking to some of my wilder environmental friends in Sacramento, they will talk about how important they are to addressing climate change and green house gas emissions. For us down here, it’s more important to keep it on the air quality. Maybe we can change the statistics for seven out of ten kids suffering from respiratory disease problems here in Imperial County.”

El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas commented on the tree planting.

“What a great partnership,” said Cardenas. “These are the types of projects that we need in our community. It’s about choosing the right trees and putting them in the right places. Bucklin Park is one of our signature parks. This is tremendous opportunity and it’s really going to enhance our park.”