Funds raised for Imperial County Sheriff’s Office volunteer groups at BBQ

IMPERIAL – Imperial County residents came out to support the various volunteer groups that work with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at the 27th Annual ICSO Volunteer Groups Barbecue fundraiser Saturday in Imperial.

Started by former Sheriff Oren Fox, the annual fundraiser was created to help with out-of- pocket expenses of volunteer groups working with the Sheriff’s Office. The volunteers include six organizations: the Aero Squadron, De Anza Search and Rescue, Deputy Sheriff’s Reserves, Sheriff’s Athletic League, and the Sheriff’s Explorers. Each organization contributes to the community in different ways by carrying out missions in the desert, the waterways, and within the Imperial County community.

Officer Yvonne Nuad, event organizer, said all the groups are vital to the success of the ICSO because of their work and how it saves the county money.

De Anza Search and Rescue is one of the most commonly known of the groups, and they conduct search and rescues in the desert along with Sheriff’s Office deputies. Dedicating time, vehicles, and resources, the group is instrumental in aiding the Sheriff’s Office as they search for anyone who is lost in the desert and surrounding areas. The Aero Squadron also coordinates with the groups to search from the air.

“We appreciate the community’s support, for all of us,” said Jeff Green, commander of De Anza Rescue. “The pay we get is the thank you at the end. That’s priceless.”

Undersheriff Fred Miramontes said De Anza is so well-known that neighboring counties such as Riverside and San Diego request their services in search and rescue efforts.

The Sheriff’s Explorers are students ages 14 to 18 who volunteer time while learning law enforcement skills with the Sheriff’s Office personnel. The Explorers help with most events as well as learn what officers do when in training. Often, the experience results in a career in law enforcement. However, if a student does not choose law enforcement as a career, the training provides them with skills they will carry for life, according to Sgt. Steven Green.

“They are a tremendous help to our communities,” said Miramontes of all of the volunteer groups. “Our hats are out to them, because we couldn’t do it without them.”

All six organizations are benefitted by the funds raised at the barbecue, especially since it is one of the only fundraisers the groups have to pay for expenses. Nuad said each volunteer group is given roughly $4,000 each.

Big Lew, whose son is in the football league with the Sheriff’s Athletic League, said the volunteer groups do good work.

“There’s not enough of it,” said Big Lew about the groups. “There should be more of it.”

Imperial County Sheriff Ray Loera said with the current understaffing at the Sheriff’s Office, these organizations are invaluable to the Valley community. Loera added that these groups, such as Search and Rescue, save the county thousands of dollars.