Freak accident takes life in Calexico

CALEXICO – Calexico Police and Fire responded to a traffic collision Wednesday, July 26, shortly before 10:00 a.m., in the area of Cesar Chavez Blvd. and W. 5th Street, according to a press release from the police department.

A pickup towing a trailer was travelling south on Cesar Chavez approaching W. 5th Street when the trailer allegedly unhitched from the pickup while still traveling down Cesar Chavez Blvd. As the pickup made a westbound turn onto W. 5th Street, but the trailer continued in a southbound direction on Cesar Chavez, according to the release.

The report said the trailer left the southbound lanes and crossed over into the northbound lanes of Cesar Chavez Blvd. There were two pedestrians, a male and female walking southbound, along the east curb side of Cesar Chavez Blvd. They were both allegedly struck by the trailer and pushed into the side of an aluminum-sided warehouse. The male sustained injuries and was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center. The female was transported also to ECRMC. Unfortunately, the female died of her injuries, the report stated.

No names were released as this is an on-going investigation.