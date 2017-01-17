IMPERIAL — The Imperial County Department of Public Works (ICDPW) has announced that Forrester Road between Keystone Road and Imler Road will be closed from January 23, 2017 through March 10, 2017 due to bridge barrier repair on Forrester Road in Imperial. The Forrester Road Bridge runs over the Westside Main Canal, south of Imler Road, in Imperial, California.

A detour has been identified and signs will be posted to redirect the public through a safe and efficient route. Above is a map of the closed portion of the road (in red), including the designated detour routes (in blue) and a small portion that is open to local traffic only, not thru traffic (in gray).

Questions or concerns can be directed to ICDPW at (442) 265-1818 or [email protected].