EL CENTRO—Today, the Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB) awarded Sister Maria Valdez of the Sister Evelyn Mourey Center with the title of Emeritus Board Member at her retirement from the Board of Directors.

The organization that’s primary focus is to combat hunger in Imperial County, credits Sister Valdez for leading board and staff members to strive towards improving the lives of diabetic seniors, thus influencing IVFB to adopt the Menu D box.

Sister Valdez served as an active member of the Board of IVFB for six years and continues to serve as an advocate for IVFB and its mission to serve residents of Imperial Valley.

The board reorganized in early January and is proud to announce their Executive Board, John Levada (President), Jim Abatti (VP), Bob Barros (CFO), and Shelly Wilkinson (Secretary). Steve Nickus, Bill Thomas, Ed McGrew, Manuel Castro, Kris Becker, Karin Eugenio, and Ellen Brandt complete the leadership of the Imperial Valley Food Bank.