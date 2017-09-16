Firestorm Gymnastics celebrates National Gymnastics Day

EL CENTRO – Budding gymnasts stormed through the obstacle courses and fired down the runway to hit the vault Saturday when Firestorm Gymnastics hosted a special event to celebrate National Gymnastics Day. All were encouraged to join in a day of friendly competition, tasty food, and the chance to learn a little more about the local gymnastics facility.

Heather Cutlip, a coach at Firestorm Gymnastics, spear-headed the events for the day. Events included a class for how to do a cartwheel, an intro to gymnastics where parents were encouraged to participate with their children, the grand opening for Ninja Gymnastics, obstacle course races, and a handstand contest.

Cutlip said she hoped parents would bring their children to the event to get a better understanding of what gymnastics mean to the Firestorm gym.

“Gymnastics clubs all over the country are having events like this to raise awareness about gymnastics. We want to expose the kids to an active way of being fit while also keeping them out of this heat,” said Cutlip.

Cutlip explained it’s important for the gym to teach children about the limits of their bodies and how far they can safely push themselves to become better gymnasts. She also expressed the importance of teaching female positivity and teamwork.

“We try to instill great teamwork and how to push themselves to be brave and to do things they never knew they could,” said Cutlip.

Cristal Arellano, mother of one of the gymnasts at Firestorm, has been bringing her 10-year-old daughter to Firestorm Gymnastics since March. She explained how her daughter worked really hard to move up to the next skill level.

“It’s amazing to see her flexibility and the determination to get to the next level. The coaches really motivate them,” said Arellano.

The coaches at Firestorm gymnastics said they hope more children get involved in the gym. The opening of the Ninja Gymnastics is meant to encourage young boys to join.

The Ninja gym was inspired by the television show, “American Ninja Warrior.” Firestorm has included a rock wall, tight rope, a warped wall, and several other upper body strengthening apparatuses.

From tucks and twists, to discipline, friendship, and body positivity, Firestorm gymnastics encouraged parents to enroll their children in a sport known for its artistry, strength, and precision.