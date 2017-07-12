Fires crop up as temperatures flare in Imperial County

EL CENTRO — Two fires sprang up this last week near El Centro as temperatures soared to dangerous levels, keeping the local fire departments busy, according to local fire service logs.

On Friday, the Imperial County Fire Department received reports of a structure fire on Cannon Road, east of El Centro. Imperial County Fire Department personnel responded to find a fully inflamed structure fire threatening structures on the north and west side.

Due to quick response and hard work by all departments that answered the call, both of the structures were saved, county fire officials said. On top of that work, an Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy saved the two residents whose home was exposed to the fire.

On Monday, as this paper went to publication, the El Centro-based SA Recycling center caught on fire with reports from residents of dark plumes of black smoke rising from the site. Multiple fire teams were at the scene. Neither the cause of the fire nor the time it was extinguished was known at the paper’s deadline.