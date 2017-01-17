IMPERIAL — The Imperial County Fire Department received a call at 5:07 a.m concerning a structure on fire at the 300 block of Chisholm Trail in the City of Imperial.

According to the County of Imperial press release, one person was inside the single family home at the time of the fire which resulted in the fatality of the occupant. The deceased has been identified and the next of kin notified.

“This incident is very unfortunate and our thoughts go out to all of those impacted by this tragic event,” said Tony Rouhotas, Chief of the Imperial County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Imperial County Fire Department, Imperial Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

A complete investigation is ongoing and more details will follow.