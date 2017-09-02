Southwest Eagles: Birds on fire against Cibola

EL CENTRO – Southwest reversed Cibola’s cannons back toward the Raiders Friday night in a 41-0 Varsity high school football blow-up behind the support of the student section’s “Eagles Nest” in the 2017 home opener.

After receiving the kickoff, Cibola used two short run plays to set up a third down and short situation, but a sack by Southwest’s Wyatt Mason forced a three and out.

A sideways punt gave the Eagles generous field position on the 37-yard line of enemy territory.

Southwest quarterback Cameron Jungers called a draw-play for full back Derek Guzman who steamrolled his way down to the Raiders’ 9-yard line.

On the ensuing play, Guzman carried the rock downhill one more time up to the goal line when busy hands by the Cibola defensive back caused a fumble in the end zone which the Raiders were able to recover.

Three plays later, on a third and six at their own 30-yard line, cornerback Tyler Saikhon picked off a screen pass attempt at the 10-yard line and marched it in for an early 6-0 Eagles lead after the missed extra point with 8:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Cibola combined screen passes with halfback hand-offs to move the chains and gained offensive momentum on their next drive, but defensive lineman Jonathon Puga wrapped up the Raider QB in the backfield for another Southwest defensive stance.

After the stop, the Eagles went back to work on their next offensive possession, knocking on the door at the 18-yard line with 10 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Jungers reeled back and chucked one to the front corner of the end zone and hit tight end Grant Handsink on a cross route toe-tapper to make it a 13-0 contest going into the second quarter.

Cibola continued to strike out on third down as opposed to Southwest, who flourished on long yardage scenarios.

With 8:14 left in the first half on third and eight, Jungers led Saikhon on a post route who caught the back half of the ball with the tip of his fingers to complete the first down and set himself up for a two-yard TD jab. The Eagles took a 20-0 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Saikon put the Raiders special team on skates as he ran back the second half opening kick off for a 90-yard score that was negated due to a penalty away from the play.

Southwest maintained possession at the Raiders’ 34-yard line. Jungers pulled off the QB-keeper and danced in 35 yards for the fourth Eagle touch-down of the game and a 27-0 lead.

Jungers also contributed on the defensive side of the ball with a jarring hit on a Raider receiver that caused a fumble and a turnover.

The water only became choppier for the Raiders as a 20-yard slant on the following sequence to Saikhon from Jungers gashed Cibola yet again, now making it a 34-0 plank walk to pull the sails on the third quarter.

The nightmare voyage to Eagles territory continued on a first down interception by Southwest cornerback Reece Quintero at his own 22-yard line.

Tight end Ryan Silva hauled in one more TD for the home team on a 38-yard floater to rake in the 41-0 go ahead finisher.