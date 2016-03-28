CALEXICO—Imperial Valley Sheriff logs reported a tragic multi-vehicle accident in Calexico just after midnight Friday involving a car and a motorcycle which they reported three confirmed deaths.

While local social media pages erupted Saturday morning with reports of a popular Brawley Union High School custodian and his family tragically being killed in an accident on Highway 98 after a collision with a motorcycle, no corroborating information on identities of the victims was available from law enforcement agencies at press time.

The CHP did issue a News Release stating a male driver from Westmorland, 47, a Westmorland two-year old girl, and a Westmorland woman of undetermined age were driving east on Highway 98, west of Ferrell Road, in a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. A male, age and city of residence unknown, driving a 1993 Kawasaki Vulcan collided in the east bound lane with the Nissan. According to the report, the circumstances causing the accident are unknown, but an investigation is ongoing. The CHP report stated four had died, while the earlier sheriff’s log’s only had three confirmed deaths.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s logs for Saturday, March 26, reported the CHP calling in a complaint to Renee Galvan, the Sheriff’s night dispatcher, with a notice of a car on fire blocking the intersection of Highway 98 and Ferrell in Calexico. The Sheriff’s deputies that responded were E. Thompson, E. Frazier, and G. Figueroa.

The call by the CHP for assistance to the Sheriff’s office went out eight minutes after midnight on March 26. The first unit arrived 20 minutes later. The officers remained on the scene until 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Reach Air Medical Service was put on standby upon receiving the call from the CHP, but the order to stand down was issued soon after Sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s logs positively identified one deceased, and then reported a motorcycle in the accident. The logs ended with three confirmed dead, two in the car and the motorcyclist. No names were listed.

Sheriff’s logs are not conclusive, but report the primary scene investigation.

Although no names have been released in the car crash just after midnight near Calexico, it is believed that those who lost their lives in the car were Carl Platt, his fiancé, and their daughter.

Billy Brewer, Brawley Union High School (BUHS) Athletic Director, expressed his thoughts on the death of Carl Platt, who was the maintenance supervisor at BUHS.

“It’s devastating,” said Brewer. “We loved Carl. He was great. We are shocked. I honestly can’t believe it. Carl will be missed dearly at the high school. He always had a smile on his face. He always had a positive outlook with the students and our staff. He would do anything to help a kid on that campus. Carl was a special person. He was a great role model for the kids to be around. He always gave that extra effort at work and I appreciated that. He always went that extra mile. His positive outlook will be sorely missed at that campus.”