FEATURED: Brawley’s Superintendent Jaime Silva one year later

BRAWLEY – After a year serving as Brawley Elementary School District superintendent, Jaime Silva said he feels ready to tackle the challenges that await him in the school district.

Silva’s educational service career has spanned 35 years. He began as a teacher in Heber, where he grew up, moved on to principal posts at two different El Centro schools, and served as a school counselor at Barbara Worth Junior High. He earned his Master’s degree in school administration and became the Imperial County Office of Education’s Migrant Education Director. Shortly after that, he was hired as superintendent of Heber Elementary School District, where his career had first begun.

Silva served as Heber’s superintendent for 12 years before being hired last year for the position at BESD.

“I’ve had a very rewarding career and I love what I do,” said Silva. “Given a chance, I would do it all over again.”

The first time Silva walked into the Brawley elementary district, he admitted he felt the weight of people’s expectations on his shoulders. However, he has been eager to learn and apply his own experience to the work he does in Brawley and to the changes he has in mind for the district.

“It’s important to honor traditions, but at the same time it’s important for us to look at things a little differently and give it a little spin,” said Silva. “But always with the intent of improving what we do, which is to provide quality instruction for our students.”

With a year under his belt in Brawley, Silva said feels he is ready to do what needs to be done at BESD.

His focus and mantra has always been “what can the district do and what can be changed” to better improve the education of the students, he said.

The Professional Learning Community (PLC), Silva said, is what he calls a cycle in school districts and applies this to his administrative methods. It falls into four steps, he stated: to learn, to teach, to assess, and to intervene or extend. Silva said the first three steps have been applied this past year already in Brawley, and this next year, there are plans to apply the last step in the schools.

Part of that process has been the putting aside of two blocks of time for students who need help in a subject to relearn it, the “intervention” part of the plan. Those who are advanced in the subject will use that same time to extend their learning with a challenging, “extended” learning activity. Daily schedules of instruction have already been planned by school site teachers for the coming year to implement this type of learning along with extended work curriculum in the subjects of math, science, and language, with a particular focus in math and science for this year.

The school district is a professional learning community that must work together as a team to take care of all students in the district, he emphasized. Already, Silva is pushing for school sites to create work teams that will benefit the students.

The administrator and staff relationships will be improved in the coming years, he said, creating an environment that will help students at the schools. One example Silva gave was the plan to use every Friday for school principals to meet with their teachers for an hour to discuss and engage in professional learning communities and identify areas that need improvement and ways to improve learning at their school site.

“If you have good professional training, that is the foundation for good implementation,” said Silva. “I think in working together as a solid team, we are going to create advancements for our students.”

As for the plans for the future junior high school on Malan Street, Silva stated there is much work that will have to be done to have the project ready to begin construction. Building plans have already been approved by the school board, and will be sent for review to the California state architect in January. He estimated it will take roughly a minimum of three to five years to finish the school.

Overall, Silva said he has high hopes and is very enthusiastic and optimistic about the future of BESD.

“It’s been a great first year. Challenging, but we’ve been able to identify areas where we need to refocus and pay more attention to certain things,” said Silva. “I’m very optimistic about next year and I think we are going to see amazing things start to happen.”