Fatal traffic collision on east Main Street in El Centro

EL CENTRO – On Thursday, July 13 at 7:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported traffic collision in the 800 block of East Main Street in El Centro, according to a press release from El Centro Police Department.

According to reports, officers arrived and determined a brown Chevrolet passenger car had left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles located south of Main Street. Paramedics from the El Centro Fire Department arrived on scene prior to officers and determined the driver of the car had succumbed to injuries, the press release said.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. No one else was injured in the collision, according to reports.

Officers on scene reported that a large quantity of narcotics were located inside the vehicle. The investigation into the traffic collision and narcotics is ongoing. Individuals with information related to these events have been asked to contact the El Centro Police Department at (760) 352-2111.