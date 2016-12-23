BRAWLEY – A two-vehicle collision was reported on December 21, at approximately 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 78 and Highway 86. Patricio Lopez, 57-year old male driver from Coachella, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey traveling west on Highway 78, approaching the Highway 86 intersection when he collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Javier Garcia, 41, Riverside, who was traveling south on Highway 86, also approaching the Highway 78 intersection.

According to the California Highway Patrol Report of Collision, both vehicles contained three occupants each, the Honda had the male driver and a female and male passenger. The driver and male passenger complained of pain to chest and the 64 year-old female suffered a broken femur and a facial laceration.

All occupants of the Toyota Camry were wearing restraints, nevertheless, the right front passenger, 70-year old female from Riverside, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger of the 2000 Honda Odyssey sustained major injuries, a femur fracture and laceration to the face, while all others sustained moderate to minor injuries.

This collision is currently under investigation.