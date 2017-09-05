Fast-acting fire department saves dog and house

EL CENTRO – El Centro Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls coming to their dispatch centers around 8:00 p.m. on September 3 concerning smoke rising from a resident roof in the 1700 block of Lenrey Avenue in El Centro, according to a press release. Within minutes the first fire engine arrived finding the residence with plumes of smoke emitting from the roof. The on-duty battalion chief requested a Second Alarm incident, asking for an additional Engine Company and battalion chief from Imperial County Fire Department.

The release said El Centro firefighters moved into action performing an aggressive fire attack on the quickly growing fire. They found the kitchen discharging heavy smoke and fire and initial knockdown of the fire commenced.

A search of the house produced a frightened and affected dog. The dog was immediately rescued and once safe, treated with oxygen due to its possible smoke inhalation, according to reports.

Fire crews worked on the scene until 9:45 p.m. Ten firefighters are credited with bringing the fire under control and saving the canine. The Imperial County chapter of the Red Cross assisted with the displaced family. El Centro Fire Department investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire, according to the release.