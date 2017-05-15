‘Evening on the Green’ charity event brings Grammy winning jazz trumpeter to Valley

EL CENTRO – Bobby Brock, president and CEO of the Imperial Valley Community Foundation, hosted a local non-profit event Saturday evening starring award winning jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval. The fundraiser was held to support effective philanthropy in the Imperial Valley and promote long term resources for improved quality of the local economy and commerce, event planners said.

According to its website, the group currently manages nearly 30 funds that donate to numerous organizations and was founded in 1987.

The 75 degree evening yielded a welcoming breeze that swayed the gold, black, and white table linens set beneath an ornate chandelier and uneven vase center pieces.

Dapper guests draped in their Sunday best flooded the lawn at the Brock Farms facility, nestled under towering palm and eucalyptus trees that created a natural Imperial Valley ambiance.

Emmy award recipient, ten time Grammy Award winner, six-time Billboard award winner, and 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval wailed away on his horn while guests mingled and enjoyed a five-star cuisine that consisted of filet mignon, fresh vegetable, and yogurt parfaits.

The Imperial Valley Community Foundation will use event proceeds to donate to local organizations, student scholarships, and broader community needs in a variety of special fields and interests.

“This is our kickoff event and we hope for it to be an annual event,” said Brock. “This is our inaugural launch/signature function. It’s our mission to work with families and businesses that want to give back to the community so we wanted to go upscale, full service, and first class for this event,” he said.