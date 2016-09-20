What is up with the student section at the Brawley Union High School football games this season?

These Wildcat fans are the most spirited and best I have seen in decades. Constantly cheering in unison, chanting and giving the Friday night lights that special flavor one comes to expect, but has been lacking not only for years, but possibly decades.

While it was present at a few games throughout the years, the first two Wildcat home games have been smothered in spirited-teenage fans having fun and hoping to be the “Twelfth Man” by giving a little edge to their team on the field. The only thing missing is a little bit more communication and collaboration with the high school band and cheerleaders to make it even better.

A “Charge” fanfare here and an “Eat’m Up” cheer there would not only enhance the atmosphere more, but bring back a nostalgic memory or two for the parents and grandparents in the stands. Heck, it might even get them to shout and cheer.

Speaking of which, what ever happened to the “We’ve got spirit, Yes we do! We’ve got spirit, How about you?” trade-off from one side of the bleachers to the opposite side of the field? It would go back and forth multiple times while getting louder and louder until one side would finally ease up or submit. Ahhh! Those were the days.

Keep that spirit up at the next game and the rest of the season. But also keep in mind not to hurt your team on the field by causing a penalty with the use of artificial noise makers or stereo equipment.

Now on to the subject of football, the IVL has gotten pretty interesting as it reaches the halfway point and league play begins October 7th. The Calexico High School Bulldogs and Palo Verde High School Yellowjackets are both undefeated and could be front runners to push for a Division V title in San Diego CIF Section. Add Holtville, Vincent Memorial and Calipatria from the Manzanita League as potential teams to make the Division V playoffs and the Imperial Valley could have another San Diego CIF football title, we’ve come up empty since the Vikings did it in 2013.

El Centro’s Southwest High School Eagles are in the top spot of the Division IV playoff picture according to the latest on Maxpreps.com playoff predictions. They are also undefeated at 4-0 with one more game remaining against Gila Ridge High School in Yuma on September 30th. The Central Union High School Spartans don’t look to be making the playoffs, but they always play tough against the Southwest Eagles and the rivalry could possibly turn their season around.

While their records are not on the plus side in wins, the Imperial High School Tigers and Brawley Union High School Wildcats are still strong contenders for the IVL title. With both teams in Division II, it makes it almost mandatory for them to win the IVL title in order to even reach the playoffs. One of these two teams might not be participating in the 2016 post season. It would be the first time ever for Brawley since entering the San Diego CIF Section should it be the Wildcats not making the playoffs. I would be equally disappointed should the Imperial Tigers be the team left out of the playoffs at the end of this season.

It almost appears to be punishing teams for succeeding. This “Everybody gets a Trophy” mentality using the results of the past five years to determine your team’s placement in San Diego CIF divisions has me baffled. Don’t get the wrong impression. I believe this system could be perfect, BUT, only if it was used for the placement of private schools into divisions. Their recruitment and having no boundary zone limits are the primary reason for the imbalance of teams throughout the section, primarily in the city. While public schools rebuild, the private schools are reloading. Fair or not, this system will be around for a while.

For the Imperial Valley, let’s enjoy the fact that we could have both a Division IV and/or Division V Champion in 2016.

And for the fans in the stands, keep cheering and having fun.