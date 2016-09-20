What is up with the student section at the Brawley Union High School football games this season?
These Wildcat fans are the most spirited and best I have seen in decades. Constantly cheering in unison, chanting and giving the Friday night lights that special flavor one comes to expect, but has been lacking not only for years, but possibly decades.
While it was present at a few games throughout the years, the first two Wildcat home games have been smothered in spirited-teenage fans having fun and hoping to be the “Twelfth Man” by giving a little edge to their team on the field. The only thing missing is a little bit more communication and collaboration with the high school band and cheerleaders to make it even better.
A “Charge” fanfare here and an “Eat’m Up” cheer there would not only enhance the atmosphere more, but bring back a nostalgic memory or two for the parents and grandparents in the stands. Heck, it might even get them to shout and cheer.
Speaking of which, what ever happened to the “We’ve got spirit, Yes we do! We’ve got spirit, How about you?” trade-off from one side of the bleachers to the opposite side of the field? It would go back and forth multiple times while getting louder and louder until one side would finally ease up or submit. Ahhh! Those were the days.
Keep that spirit up at the next game and the rest of the season. But also keep in mind not to hurt your team on the field by causing a penalty with the use of artificial noise makers or stereo equipment.
Now on to the subject of football, the IVL has gotten pretty interesting as it reaches the halfway point and league play begins October 7th. The Calexico High School Bulldogs and Palo Verde High School Yellowjackets are both undefeated and could be front runners to push for a Division V title in San Diego CIF Section. Add Holtville, Vincent Memorial and Calipatria from the Manzanita League as potential teams to make the Division V playoffs and the Imperial Valley could have another San Diego CIF football title, we’ve come up empty since the Vikings did it in 2013.
El Centro’s Southwest High School Eagles are in the top spot of the Division IV playoff picture according to the latest on Maxpreps.com playoff predictions. They are also undefeated at 4-0 with one more game remaining against Gila Ridge High School in Yuma on September 30th. The Central Union High School Spartans don’t look to be making the playoffs, but they always play tough against the Southwest Eagles and the rivalry could possibly turn their season around.
While their records are not on the plus side in wins, the Imperial High School Tigers and Brawley Union High School Wildcats are still strong contenders for the IVL title. With both teams in Division II, it makes it almost mandatory for them to win the IVL title in order to even reach the playoffs. One of these two teams might not be participating in the 2016 post season. It would be the first time ever for Brawley since entering the San Diego CIF Section should it be the Wildcats not making the playoffs. I would be equally disappointed should the Imperial Tigers be the team left out of the playoffs at the end of this season.
It almost appears to be punishing teams for succeeding. This “Everybody gets a Trophy” mentality using the results of the past five years to determine your team’s placement in San Diego CIF divisions has me baffled. Don’t get the wrong impression. I believe this system could be perfect, BUT, only if it was used for the placement of private schools into divisions. Their recruitment and having no boundary zone limits are the primary reason for the imbalance of teams throughout the section, primarily in the city. While public schools rebuild, the private schools are reloading. Fair or not, this system will be around for a while.
For the Imperial Valley, let’s enjoy the fact that we could have both a Division IV and/or Division V Champion in 2016.
And for the fans in the stands, keep cheering and having fun.
Exactly my point, advancements in film study, training and recovery! These guys are stuck in the 70’s “the good ol days of football”, they don’t even have saturday film anymore pathetic! No cardio conditioning program no stretching regimen. There are many expert outlets on the internet and none seems to be utilized. I played for both of them and one thing Bishop did do was bring out the best in everyone, this guy won’t even let the kids go heads up to challenge for a position, he seems to think this dictator way of running the program is the way to secure his coaching position. Only thing i remember Self saying is how the program was going to change when he took over, it only seems to be going backward.
Yes, blame the coach for the team losing. Put some responsibility on the athletes. You are exactly what is wrong with this entitled generation. I bet when your kids get bad grades you blame the teachers too huh?
Let me guess, because your son is on the team they should win and all losses are put on the coach? It’s more disappointing for someone putting so much stock into a highschool football team calling it one of the biggest disappointments to date. You know what’s a bigger disappointment? Allowing many of the athletes to play despite low grades or teachers allowing them to pass so they can play on Friday nights…
NO KIDS on the team I’m just a very observant alumni. And long time season ticket holder. As long as this guy is the coach Brawley won’t see my kids.
If the Wildcats do not win IVL I would say it would be one of the biggest disappointments to date. How is the varsity coach the only one that could not win with this group of kids, as someone who’s been paying attention to this particular group since mighty mite football this is very hard to watch, under coached and out of position, hope something changes quick because it looks like the Brawley Pride is gone and not taught like the past.
I have NO kids on the team. I played for this program and was an honor student like many brawley athletes. Go to the Games and its not hard to see they are severely under coached. I also graduated college Don’t see your point about grades. They are attempting to run a modern offense but seem to fall back on old blocking technique that are out dated. They seem to forget all schools weight lift these days. So 5′-6″ 165 is not cutting it. Seems to be plenty of size on the sidelines but that seems to be the only tradition holding up, not coaching up the big guys.
Another college “know-it-all” who wants to complain from the sidelines. Sounds like you have an issue with Self…With today’s soft regulations, I am not sure children are even allowed to go heads up due to concussion protocols and legalities. But yes, lets take it from the college grad who says we should have athletes colliding with each other at full speed to determine a starting spot, and not what they show during scrimmages and games. Seriously, stop moping about a high school sport and enjoy it, or I don’t know, this may sound crazy, but actually talk to Coach Self!
Not sure what you have against education. You sound like someone who never played or attempted to and never got to play. Or couldn’t handle college not sure. Like I said in the other post not sure what your point is, seems like you want to discredit anything I say because I have an opinion “typical”(never left the valley guy). Well not sure if your are familiar with the game but I know there is a time limit on contact at practice, one on one drills and contact are still allowed within regulated time. Not sure if you know “Heads up” only means one on one challenge not “hit heads” any simpleton or football player knows that. Telling me to stop moping hahahaha. You took the time to respond to my opinion but all you can do is tell me to stop. I have talked to this guy he’s a joke, he doesn’t even listen to his fellow coaches what makes you think he cares what the public thinks. He’s not even from Brawley.
Are you finished crying? Or are you going to keep throwing out how you are college educated and understand the game better? I’ve been to 7 different countries and don’t even live in Brawley anymore, and I couldnt tell you how they are even doing, but I come on a news site to read about what is going on in my old hometown and read comments from Brawley’s Uncle Rico complaining about a high school game
Not sure what your point is or who uncle rico is for that matter I’m failing to see your what international travels have to do with this topic, Im just pointing out the flaws in your argument you speak as if you are connected to the program and come here to complain about peoples opinion. Im not the one in a public position to be ridiculed these coaches are. The story was about pride of this town, you made me out to be ignorant to the topic i was stating where the problems start. Maybe you should come back to town n see for yourself n not just have a problem with people from a far. If you don’t know whats going on why do you speak. Oh i forgot your from brawley n think you know things.
When you say I am a typical “never left the Valley guy,” I felt the need to point out that I have and am still out of the Valley, so obviously it was relevant. Some people play the game and others play it too much, you are a prime example of CTE and the effects it has on a human being.
When you make your opinion public then it is in the position to be ridiculed.
Problems with people from afar says the guys complaining from the bleachers. You my friend are dense and I assume the college you attended was ITT Tech.
Let the kids play and the coaches coach and if you have better methods then go coach somewhere and show them how it’s done!
Never said that, I did say… “You sound like someone who never played or attempted to and never got to play. Or couldn’t handle college not sure”.“typical”(never left the valley guy). But I’m sorry for the disrespect Doctor. Did know you had advancements in medicine, seems you should be publishing case studies making Ds of CTE by reading a post from someone from Brawley. You should be working for the NFL.
Didn’t mean to undermine you intelligence. I would rather my home town benefit from this revolution in football advancement, Not “trying” to show anyone “how its done” the formulas are out there and there’s a thousand people I would rather see with the job. My only problem with you is you said “I couldn’t tell you how they are even doing, but I come on a news site to read about what is going on in my old hometown and read comments from Brawley’s Uncle Rico complaining about a high school game”. All you want to do is run your mouth about how you don’t live here anymore well maybe you should come back so your voice is heard and you can regulate all complaints. But you’re a typical Brawley person thinks they can tell people what to do because they have an opinion. At least I can be heard in the stands.
*4yr All American ITT starting head hitter first team also played hockey. Did some boxing too. Its where I learned the game the right way. Once again I apologize for higher education through out. No one should be forced to learn.
Yeah Voice of Alimni, listen to Jballs!
Well I don’t travel very much, I do like to read, study and learn though.