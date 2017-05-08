Emergency campus closure due to power issues

IMPERIAL – Due to IID power issues and the recent storms, Imperial Valley College campus may lose power. The campus is currently utilizing energy from the generator. In an effort to protect their equipment and data, all air conditioners, servers and computers will be turned off in the next few minutes.

Since they are not certain when their power will be restored, the campus will be closing today at 4:00 p.m. They are scheduled to resume operation tomorrow morning.

They have asked the community to check for updates on the Campus Facebook Page or via these Regroup Notifications.