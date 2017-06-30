El Centro’s 10/11 All Stars force a game three after defeating Brawley at home

BRAWLEY– The Brawley 10/11 All Star team hosted El Centro, on June 27, for the second match up of the tournament, with El Centro taking the win, 9-4, after losing to Brawley by the ten-run rule the night before.

With the first inning being scoreless, El Centro’s David Nigos led off the top of the second with a single to shallow left field. Keeping the action going, Jose Gonzales crushed the ball, sending it high and over the left center-field fence for a two-run homer. With the bases cleared, Joedi Aguilar took the base on balls to keep the inning going. Brawley also walked Sergio Beltran, to bring Randy Sanchez to the plate. With two runners on, Sanchez connected with the ball, for a line-drive out to right-field, for a two-run RBI, bringing the score to 4-0. Brawley closed the inning with the next batter, sending the game to the bottom of the second.

Brawley on offense managed to drive one run across the plate to lower El Centro’s lead to three.

Heading into the top of the third inning, El Centro’s Nigos led off with a base on ball. Gonzales followed with his second hit of the night, sending the ball to deep left field for a RBI-double, as Nigos came around to score. Keeping the momentum going, Alex Gonzales swung for a single to left-center field for an RBI, bringing the score to 6-1 to close out the inning.

With Brawley unable to put up runs in the bottom of the third inning, El Centro took to the plate in the top of the fourth, for what proved to be another successful inning. Leading off the inning, Beltran got on base on with a chopping infield grounder. Next to make contact was Nehemiah Perez, with a base hit to shallow center-field. Up next, Nigos got his second hit, with a hard-hit single to the center-field fence for a two-run RBI on Beltran and Perez.

With neither team putting up runs in the fifth inning, El Centro managed to tack on one more run in the top of the six, bring the core to 9-1.

Trying to come back, Brawley hit in three runs off two hits, to bring the final score to 9-4, sending the three-game series to El Centro, for the tie-breaker.

The tie-breaker took place on June 28, where El Centro hosted Brawley, that ended with Brawley taking the championship game, after defeating El Centro with a big score of 16-1.