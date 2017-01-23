CALEXICO – El Centro and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents together apprehended a human smuggler who rolled his vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest on Monday, January 16.

According to the CPB report, at approximately 4:25 a.m., Border Patrol agents monitoring camera systems at the Calexico Station observed six individuals scale the international boundary fence near a hydro-electric plant and climb into a white Acura Integra on Interstate 8.

Agents responded as the vehicle traveled eastbound on I-8 until reaching the Greys Well exit where it abruptly turned around. A Yuma agent observed the car and attempted to stop it but the driver failed to yield.

Agents from Yuma and Calexico lost sight of the vehicle traveling westbound. Soon after, agents discovered the driver had lost control and rolled the car.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, declined medical attention but the undocumented immigrants were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and undocumented immigrants were turned over to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol for processing according to Yuma Sector guidelines.