EL CENTRO — On Thursday, January 12, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man who had entered into the United States illegally and had an outstanding warrant out of Mexico. The man was arrested and transported to the station for processing.

According to a press release, the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) notified the El Centro Station that the man, a 23-year-old Mexican national, had an outstanding warrant out of Guanajuato, Mexico for homicide.

“It is constant vigilance that enables our hard-working agents to carry out their duties and effect this type of arrest,” said Rodney S. Scott, Chief Patrol Agent.

FOB notified Mexican Law Enforcement Authorities and the man was turned over to Mexican Authorities at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Calexico Port of Entry.

