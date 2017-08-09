El Centro police use grant for concentrated traffic violations enforcement

EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Department officers conducted a selective traffic enforcement operation in the city, August 8, according to a press release. Grant money awarded to the department the previous year funded the operation. Officers involved in the operation focused on “Primary Collision Factor” violations, meaning areas where statistical data indicated accidents were higher, violations were more common, and other factors, including higher children pedestrian traffic, which is vital as children soon return to school.

Four days of operations yielded 195 traffic stops and 184 citations for varying violations. Focused violations were speeding, turning movements, and disobeying signals and signage.

“During the four days of these operations, we received positive comments from our community on social media and phone calls regarding our efforts. These operations are vital in our efforts to curb traffic violations and traffic accidents which often rank highest among quality of life concerns,” remarked Aaron Reel, El Centro Police commander.