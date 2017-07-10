El Centro Police investigate shooting of two victims

EL CENTRO – While patrolling in the area of Fifth and State streets on a separate incident at 9:04 p.m. Saturday, El Centro police reportedly heard a suspicious, loud noise near Fifth Street and Brighton Avenue, according to a press release from the El Centro Police Department.

Officers responded to the area to investigate the sound, said the release, and as this was occurring, the dispatch center received reports of a possible shooting in the same area. One of the reporting callers stated a male with a gunshot wound had entered a convenience store in the area.

According to reports, officers located a male shooting victim at a convenience store near Fifth Street and Brighton Avenue and a second victim was located west of the convenience store. The second victim was a female who was also conscious at the time police arrived, the release said. Both victims were turned over to medical personnel and transported to the El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to the EC police, the shooting is now an on-going investigation. They asked that anyone with information regarding the incident should call Detective Omar Mandujano at (760) 352-2111 ext. 1350.